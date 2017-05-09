Katie Holmes Is Saving Her Old Met Gala Gowns For The Most Adorable Reason

What happens to Met Gala dresses after the pomp, circumstance, and those best and worst dressed lists? While many of the pieces go back to the designers' archives — many are one-of-a-kind couture, after all — but according to Katie Holmes, some of those dresses are awaiting a pretty sweet fate. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holmes says that she's actually had the honor of keeping a few of her Met Gala looks and that she's keeping them safe for her daughter, Suri.
"I have a few of [my Met Gala dresses for Suri]," Holmes told Entertainment Tonight. "And a lot of them have gone back to the museums where they were."
It looks like 11-year-old Suri has plenty to look forward to when she decides to slip into her mom's spectacular wardrobe. This year, Holmes accompanied designer Zac Posen and wore an intricately ruffled off-the-shoulder gown with a flowing fit-and-flare hem.
"This was the only one I tried on. I love this dress because of the care that is taken into create something like this," Holmes said of the dress. "Every ruffle is its own pattern, and there's so much thought and detail in it. It's really an honor to wear it."
Holmes wore a Posen gown last year, too. Though it was a little less voluminous, the look included heavy beading and a delicate floral pattern at the hem. And in a sort of fashion hat trick, Holmes also wore Zac Posen to the 2015 Met Gala. The actor didn't explain which gowns she saved for her daughter (she's worn Marchesa and Calvin Klein creations to the event, as well), but it looks like little Suri could have plenty of options to choose from when starts hitting the red carpet circuit.
