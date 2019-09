Katie Holmes Is Saving Her Old Met Gala Gowns For The Most Adorable Reason

What happens to Met Gala dresses after the pomp, circumstance, and those best and worst dressed lists? While many of the pieces go back to the designers' archives — many are one-of-a-kind couture, after all — but according to Katie Holmes, some of those dresses are awaiting a pretty sweet fate. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holmes says that she's actually had the honor of keeping a few of her Met Gala looks and that she's keeping them safe for her daughter , Suri.