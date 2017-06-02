Katie Holmes is hitting the books! The actress has enrolled in the famed Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University.
This course, taught by Professor Anita Elberse, teaches students how to manage an entertainment company. Students are taught creative ways to launch products, transition into digital media, and maximizing success. Holmes owns Noelle Productions Inc., a production company bearing her middle name.
The class is based around plausible scenarios, meaning your favorite celebrities have to role play and work in groups. They also dive deep into real life situations, like Beyoncé's surprise album drop in 2013, and why that was so commercially effective. Some aspects of the class focus on managing a life as busy as Lebron James' or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's.
Advertisement
Since the course is designed for those already in the talent industry, Holmes' classmates include a few other celebrities. One of them is Gerard Pique, famous soccer player and husband to Shakira. The pair has been spotted around Boston while Pique takes the course. Many other celebrities have taken part in this program in the past, making Holmes another famous face in a long line of alumni. Channing Tatum, Chris Paul, Pau Gasol, and LL Cool J were all students last year. Previously, Karlie Kloss and Dwayne Wade have attended classes. Just the idea of Channing Tatum and LL Cool J working on a group project is hilarious.
So yeah, this is happening. Four legends signed up to take my ExecEd course." Only at @HarvardHBS! #HBSExecEd pic.twitter.com/3RyjLVmBID— Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) June 2, 2016
Harvard University, in general, attracts famous people. Malia Obama will attend this upcoming fall. Rihanna, Viola Davis, and Mark Zuckerberg have all been honored at Harvard in the past year.
The program is held from now until June 4th. If you're in Boston, keep your eye out. The person in line in front of you at Starbucks might just be Katie Holmes.
Advertisement