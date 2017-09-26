What To Know About The Paris Hilton Cosmetics Line You Never Knew Existed

Update: Turns out, there's a reason you haven't seen Paris Hilton Cosmetics splayed across the isles in big name beauty stores: "It's kind of like Paris’ little secret cosmetics line, the one that girls are looking for," Deighn Eliason, owner of Pearl World Inc., tells Refinery29.
The cosmetics line soft-launched in the U.S. two years ago. For many Paris Hilton Cosmetics fans, it's become a sort of "hide and seek" game, jumping from discount store to discount store, to find the jackpot of product. But, according to Eliason, there have been talks about expanding both Paris Hilton perfumes and Paris Hilton Cosmetics into big box stores. And, starting next month, there's a new holiday collection. Stocking stuffers, anyone?
This article was originally published on September 26.
Before we had Kim Kardashian, the reigning Hollywood socialite was Paris Hilton — she was at every celebrity party, in every tabloid, on TV. And 10 years later, it looks as if Hilton is still not ready to relinquish the crown. In fact, if you thought that Kim K. was the only one with a cosmetics line, think again. Not only does Hilton have more than 21 successful fragrances, but — unbeknownst to most people — she also has a makeup line that came long before KKW Beauty's contour sticks.
The hotel heiress recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her standing guard of what appears to be her entire Paris Hilton Cosmetics collection. Simply captioned with the hashtag "#GirlBoss," and a link out to the Paris Hilton Cosmetics Instagram, we couldn't help but wonder if this Instagram picture signifies something new and exciting coming down the line.
Had no clue Hilton even had a cosmetics line? You're not alone. That's because the makeup is pretty hard to come by. In fact, unless you're sifting second-hand sites, like Poshmark, for beauty deals (which is not advisable), the only place you can find Paris Hilton Cosmetics in the U.S. is third-party retailers (also not advisable).
But the quality of the products, according to many Instagram users, is nothing to scoff at. "My whole makeup bag is filled with Paris Hilton products. I swear by them. I literally can't get enough," one Instagram fan commented on photo on the PHC account.
Loving all the new products from my @PHCosmetics Collection! ??? pic.twitter.com/S2TQjmnRLQ— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 9, 2017
So, can we expect more beauty goodies from the OG socialite? We've reached out to a rep for the brand to find out and will update this post when we know for sure. In the meantime, you can make your own assumptions. Given the fact that Paris Hilton Cosmetics has shared numerous product images on the brand's Instagram and Twitter in the last few months, and the Paris Hilton Cosmetics website reads, "Coming soon," we have a feeling Kim K. is going to have some more competition coming on the makeup front.
