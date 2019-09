This Cheap Beauty Destination Is NOT A Good Idea

Archaeologists who dig up our civilization hundreds of years from now will report that we're a culture obsessed with gathering "things." They won't, however, note that we're equally obsessed with purging these things when they're no longer useful to us. Try as we might to hold up our hole-y, pit-stained t-shirt and answer "does it spark joy?" with a simple no, we find ourselves feeling guilty for trashing it. And that's never more true than with beauty products. If it's not completely empty , it seems wrong to toss it.