This Cheap Beauty Destination Is NOT A Good Idea

I got my first taste of the underbelly of online beauty selling when someone asked if I wanted to trade one of my items for one of hers. I clicked over to her closet, quickly scrolled down, and that's when I saw them: half-empty pots of gel eyeliner, palettes so old the entire name had faded off the top, opened body washes — all priced at a few dollars. Shockingly, there were comments below from people who were actually considering purchasing a worn-down nub of drugstore lipstick.