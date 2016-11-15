If you’re a true beauty nerd, chances are you’ve dipped your toes in a few loyalty programs. After all, it’s easy to rack up some perks — free shipping, steep discounts, the works — on purchases you were already planning to make.
But there’s another type of rewards program that oft goes forgotten, and that's the recycling incentives. If you're unfamiliar, that's when legit beauty brands hand over product freebies — without you having to spend a dime — every time you bring in your empty containers. Turn in five empty cans that once held your body scrub, get another one free. Drop off a few used-up eyeshadow pots, score a free lipstick in exchange. If this all sounds too good to be true, don't be fooled: These rewards are very, very real.
We've rounded up three of our favorite programs, so you can feel like a do-gooder while reaping some serious beauty benefits.
