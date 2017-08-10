The 3 Beauty Products Paris Hilton Can't Live Without

Paris Hilton has been at the center of pop culture for decades. Before Kim Kardashian, there was Hilton and her socialite-in-a-simple-world escapades. We were instantly drawn to her glamorous, albeit unrelatable, life. Now, we're still just as enamored by the O.G. queen of reality TV, keeping tabs on her every move like it's 2005. So, when we finally found out her go-to beauty products, we were surprised to learn that they're actually a lot like ours.
On the tail of her newest perfume launch (yes, that's another to add to her 20+ collection of fragrances), Bustle spoke with the DJ about her beauty regimen, because haven't we all dreamed of living like Hilton for a second? (Or is that just us?)
And since it's public knowledge that Hilton was the first to introduce the Kardashian family into the reality TV game, the publication had to ask about Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits: Does she use 'em? Turns out, the answer is yes. '"I love Kylie Lip Kits," Hilton explained. "They are great colors. Her presentation is perfect."
But that's not all she uses to get those famous bubblegum-pink lips. Instead, she turns to a fan-favorite: "[MAC] is old school. I love the Prrr Lip Glass," she told Bustle. "It's sticky, which is annoying, but the color is so pretty, especially in photos." What's more, she also shared one other cult product we happen to have in our own personal collections: NARS Orgasm Blush. Now, if only we could take a peek into her glam room...
