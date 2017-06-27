You Have To See How Much Paris Hilton Has Changed

Tracksuits, selfies, frosty pink lip gloss — Paris Hilton is responsible for most of our favorite 2000s trends, and she knows it full well. Now 36, the hotel heiress, successful DJ, and party-loving socialite is a businesswoman in her own right. Her fragrance line alone brings in over $2.5 billion in revenue. And she's looking to settle down with boyfriend Chris Zylka soon.
What will probably never change? Her appreciation for fashion and beauty. From headbands and faux tans to blowouts and bedazzles, Hilton has been all over the map (both good and bad) of the past decade.
So zip up your Juicy tracksuit and join us for a trip down memory lane...