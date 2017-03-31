Paris Hilton Is So In Love & Ready To Be A Mom

Zylka, who stars on The Leftovers and previously dated Lucy Hale, might even be the man Hilton will start a family of her own with. After spending time with her baby niece, her sister Nicky's 8-month-old Lily, Hilton is ready to become a mom. "Before I met [Lily], I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I'd never have time, but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can't wait to [have a baby] one day," she said. "It's just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day." We're sure little Lily would appreciate a cousin.