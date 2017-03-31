Paris Hilton Is So In Love & Ready To Be A Mom

Paris Hilton and her new man Chris Zylka only made things Instagram official last month, at her 36th birthday bash in February. But the pair have been building their relationship behind the scenes for quite a while — long enough for Hilton to fall head over heels for the guy, and then some.
"I've never been surer of anything in my life," Hilton told E! News this week of her actor-model boo. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life," she explained. "I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."
Zylka, who stars on The Leftovers and previously dated Lucy Hale, might even be the man Hilton will start a family of her own with. After spending time with her baby niece, her sister Nicky's 8-month-old Lily, Hilton is ready to become a mom. "Before I met [Lily], I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I'd never have time, but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can't wait to [have a baby] one day," she said. "It's just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day." We're sure little Lily would appreciate a cousin.
Advertisement