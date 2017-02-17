Paris Hilton documented her 36th birthday on Snapchat, as did her friend Bethenny Frankel. And one of the people who joined in the festivities looks very familiar.
Fans noticed that the man holding Hilton's birthday cake is none other than actor Chris Zylka. Hilton and Zylka appeared to share a passionate smooch during the festivities.
Zylka, who stars as Tom Garvey in HBO's The Leftovers, has an interesting Hollywood backstory. He was homeless before a manager discovered him while he was working at a restaurant. Aside from The Leftovers, Zylka has starred in shows like 10 Things I Hate About You and Twisted.
The actor was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth, but the pair broke up in 2015. He also dated Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale; the two split up in 2012.
It looks like there's no bad blood between Zylka and the PLL-verse, though. Hale's costar Ashley Benson was also at Hilton's birthday bash.
