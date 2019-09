You Have To See How Much Paris Hilton Has Changed

Tracksuits, selfies , frosty pink lip gloss — Paris Hilton is responsible for most of our favourite 2000s trends , and she knows it full well . Now 36, the hotel heiress, successful DJ, and party-loving socialite is a businesswoman in her own right. Her fragrance line alone brings in over $2.5 billion in revenue. And she's looking to settle down with boyfriend Chris Zylka soon.