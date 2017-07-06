Nothing in this world could possibly be more true to Paris Hilton than an image of her holding a Baccarat Champagne flute filled with rosé, wearing a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, giggling as she and boyfriend Chris Zylka take kissy-face selfies of her newly-dyed hair on a hammock in the backyard of her Hollywood Hills mansion. But unless you've gained access to her garage gate code (in which case, yikes), we'll gladly settle for the next best thing: a fragrance from her eponymous line that's intended to capture that very essence in scent form. Duh.
Like the boozy theme that catapulted Hilton's Bottle Service Apparel collection with Instagram star The Fat Jew into an overnight success, the Rosé Rush Eau de Parfum comes housed in an hourglass shape and a glittery pink gown that is damn near identical to the outfit she wore to her 33rd birthday party. (Sparkler-topped cake, unfortunately, is not included with purchase.)
And Hilton went big for her 23rd (!) fragrance. Inspired by the "rush" you feel when falling in love, it's sparkly and blush-colored, with a fragrance description that looks like it's been pulled straight off the label of a Whispering Angel rosé. Better still, it's just as juicy and refreshing as the stuff.
Basically, it smells exactly like the bouquet of roses, peonies, and neroli sitting in a mason jar at the center of every dinner table in the Hamptons. It's what you want your summer experience to be like, without the inevitable wine breath or hangover that comes with drinking by the pool of the exorbitantly-priced house you split with 10 of your closest friends. It might not be the most original of concepts, but we'll be damned if it isn't hot.
