Chris Zylka Gushing Over Paris Hilton Will Distract You From How Heartbreaking The Leftovers Will Inevitably Be
Not every celebrity loves talking about their significant other publicly. Some people want to keep their love life private, no matter how much they could gush over the person that they're dating. While there's zero right or wrong way to talk about your main squeeze (assuming you're being kind overall, even if not particularly candid) Leftovers star Chris Zylka clearly isn't the shy type. Zylka only went public with his relationship with Paris Hilton back in February (with a Valentine's Day Instagram pic, because it's 2017, people) but the actor has already proved that he's all about the hotel heiress, all the time. It's exactly this kind of cuteness that is going to get us all through the what will probably be hella depressing season 3 of The Leftovers.
Zylka was interviewed by ET Online at a junket for the highly anticipated final season of The Leftovers, but the conversation quickly turned from the rapture to the woman who has captured Zylka's heart. Speaking to ET’s Leanne Aguilera, Zylka had only the nicest words to say about his girlfriend:
“She's just perfect, wonderful, every single day," Zylka told ET Online. "It's nice when you wake up in the morning and every single day gets better with an individual. Finding your actual other half. There's not anything that we don’t have in common.”
Zylka went on to speak about the TV show he was promoting, but I'm way more here for his feelings on his girlfriend than whether Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) is some sort of New Jesus, as the season 3 trailer teased. Zylka's cute relationship quote is just the thing to distract us from what will likely be an apocalyptic nightmare on his HBO series. It's a reminder that even amongst the bleakest of bleak premium cable shows, there's always some sort of light. Who knew that the light, in this case, would be Zylka gushing over a Simple Life star?
