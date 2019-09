Not every celebrity loves talking about their significant other publicly. Some people want to keep their love life private, no matter how much they could gush over the person that they're dating. While there's zero right or wrong way to talk about your main squeeze (assuming you're being kind overall, even if not particularly candid) Leftovers star Chris Zylka clearly isn't the shy type. Zylka only went public with his relationship with Paris Hilton back in February (with a Valentine's Day Instagram pic, because it's 2017, people) but the actor has already proved that he's all about the hotel heiress, all the time. It's exactly this kind of cuteness that is going to get us all through the what will probably be hella depressing season 3 of The Leftovers.