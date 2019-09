Fans of The Leftovers have been eagerly awaiting news of the third coming of the series (see what I did there?) and now, word of the new and final season has finally arrived. Well, not just word of the upcoming chapter — we already knew that season 3 of the HBO show would premiere on April 16 — but now we know what to expect when it does. Apparently, "what to expect" is a whole lotta crazy, and even more questions about what the hell is going on. The new trailer for The Leftovers season 3 is a must-watch for any of the show's believers.