Anything that was popular in the early 2000s is finding a renaissance in memes. Those iconic pop culture moments you may have forgotten about are getting a new life on the internet, and Paris Hilton is taking full advantage. The celebrity, who gained fame on the reality show The Simple Life and with her unforgettable single, "Stars Are Blind," has, like most internet users, developed an affinity for posting memes on her social media accounts. Unlike most internet users, however, a fair number of them involve her own face.
Using a combination of paparazzi shots and video clips from her reality show, the 36-year-old has been finding (or possibly making?) a variety of memes that she then shares far and wide on Twitter and Instagram. Having a slow morning? Stuck in traffic? Don't know what to cook? There's a Paris Hilton meme for all those scenarios.
Perhaps what's most charming is not the memes themselves, but the fact that Paris' sense of humor allows her to poke fun at herself and to see the same humor in some of her more memorable moments as we do. Ahead are a few of her more recent memes that you're definitely going to find yourself sharing.