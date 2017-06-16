It's no secret that Katy Perry could use a musical win. Her new album, Witness, may be made up of "purposeful pop" tunes, but it's not exactly filled with hits, a la her record-tying 2011 album Teenage Dream. Fortunately, her "win" might come in the form of Perry's new track with Calvin Harris, Big Sean, and Pharrell Williams. Could "Feels" be the new song of the summer?
Perry's new song initially made headlines because of Harris' attachment. Harris, of course, is the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Perry's notorious frenemy-turned-enemy whom the "Part Of Me" singer recently extended an olive branch to. (Just don't expect Swift to respond. She has a "No Perry" policy in interviews.) Fortunately, I'm happy to say that the new song, "Feels," stands alone, despite having connections to the incredibly exhausting feud between the two pop stars.
Simply put, the song is a summery bop, with a beat that reminds me of the Paris Hilton's highly underrated single "Stars Are Blind." While the recurring line of "It's okay to catch feels" feels a little bit like an attempt to communicate with "the youths," overall this track is a strong contender for song of the summer.
Check out the audio preview below:
Fans on Twitter are feeling "Feels."
@CalvinHarris holy shit #Feels is incredible! Such a vibe! Brilliant feel good tunes as per ? @katyperry @Pharrell @BigSean— Konrad (@iamkonrad) June 16, 2017
#Feels is such a good summer tune ?? @CalvinHarris @katyperry @BigSean @Pharrell pic.twitter.com/GHj0EbsyZp— N E I L | YOUR SONG (@neilperez15) June 16, 2017
I wish feels had more @katyperry but it's a good song :) btw @katyperry is amazing— HUNT (@Iwantyourlove18) June 16, 2017
Yasss mama im already in the mood I'm not afraid to catch #Feels pic.twitter.com/qlh52UL4gJ— ?? (@perrysus) June 16, 2017
There's something about "Feels" that feels like quintessential Perry. She is the woman who solidified her place in pop with the beachy hit "California Gurls," which itself was a collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Maybe the success of "Feels" is a hint that the singer should be spending more time hanging out in a beachside paradise? If it means more tracks like this one, girl, do it up.
