You probably couldn't pay me to revisit my middle school yearbook, so major props to Paris Hilton for sharing pics of what's supposed to be the most awkward time in a young person's life with the entire planet.
Alas, Hilton, who is now 36, doesn't look the least bit uncomfortable in the yearbook photo she posted on her Twitter page — though she's definitely rocking a certain look. Kathryn Merteuil of Cruel Intentions, is that you?!?
The hotel heiress, singer, and DJ rose to fame as a California girl with her reality show The Simple Life, but the pic she shared on Twitter on Thursday is more reminiscent of a New York City prep school girl — specifically, the one played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the iconic '90s flick. While Paris looks a too little blonde to play vicious brunette Kathryn, she definitely has the bored expression down to a science, not to mention a school uniform that looks a lot like the ones worn by the students at Manchester Prep.
"Trying to not look bored in the library for my school yearbook picture in 6th grade. Ha! #TBT #TeenParis," wrote the "Stars Are Blind" songstress on Twitter.
Trying to not look bored in the library for my school yearbook picture in 6th grade. Ha! #TBT #TeenParis pic.twitter.com/WGHYRqYMbW— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 29, 2017
It's too bad that the Cruel Intentions reboot never made its way to our televisions, because Hilton would have been perfect to play a Manchester alum.
This isn't the first childhood photo Hilton is sharing with the world. The hashtag #TeenParis is one that the former reality star has been using to share plenty of her #TBT photos on Twitter. Last month, she shared a photo of herself in a white gown while at her Debutante Ball.
"Feeling like a Princess at my Debutante Ball when I was 18 in Paris. #FBF #TeenParis"
Feeling like a Princess at my Debutante Ball when I was 18 in Paris. ✨✨??✨✨ #FBF ? #TeenParis pic.twitter.com/8ROrnLvaXA— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 26, 2017
While we may never be able to totally relate to the charmed life Teen Paris led, one thing is obvious: As long as Hilton has access to old photo albums, there's going to be more throwback pics to come. I, for one, am not complaining.
