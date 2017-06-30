Story from Pop Culture

Teen Paris Hilton In Her School Uniform Looks Like An Extra From Cruel Intentions

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/REX
You probably couldn't pay me to revisit my middle school yearbook, so major props to Paris Hilton for sharing pics of what's supposed to be the most awkward time in a young person's life with the entire planet.
Alas, Hilton, who is now 36, doesn't look the least bit uncomfortable in the yearbook photo she posted on her Twitter page — though she's definitely rocking a certain look. Kathryn Merteuil of Cruel Intentions, is that you?!?
The hotel heiress, singer, and DJ rose to fame as a California girl with her reality show The Simple Life, but the pic she shared on Twitter on Thursday is more reminiscent of a New York City prep school girl — specifically, the one played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the iconic '90s flick. While Paris looks a too little blonde to play vicious brunette Kathryn, she definitely has the bored expression down to a science, not to mention a school uniform that looks a lot like the ones worn by the students at Manchester Prep.
Advertisement
"Trying to not look bored in the library for my school yearbook picture in 6th grade. Ha! #TBT #TeenParis," wrote the "Stars Are Blind" songstress on Twitter.
It's too bad that the Cruel Intentions reboot never made its way to our televisions, because Hilton would have been perfect to play a Manchester alum.
This isn't the first childhood photo Hilton is sharing with the world. The hashtag #TeenParis is one that the former reality star has been using to share plenty of her #TBT photos on Twitter. Last month, she shared a photo of herself in a white gown while at her Debutante Ball.
"Feeling like a Princess at my Debutante Ball when I was 18 in Paris. #FBF #TeenParis"
While we may never be able to totally relate to the charmed life Teen Paris led, one thing is obvious: As long as Hilton has access to old photo albums, there's going to be more throwback pics to come. I, for one, am not complaining.
Read These Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Where Are Your Favorite Stars From The Bachelorette Now?
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series