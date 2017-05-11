Did Paris Hilton Invent Selfies?

Paris Hilton has no problem taking credit for today's trends. The heiress recently spoke with W Magazine and reminded the fashion world that she had a huge role in plenty of early 2000s fashion trends. Oh, and Hilton might just have invented the selfie.
"If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," Hilton told W. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."
Apparently, the former Simple Life star is pretty proud of her selfie achievements, too. W magazine writer Emilia Petrarca reports that Hilton's home is filled with "framed cellphone mirror selfies, one of which reflects infinitely in a guest bathroom lined with floor-to-ceiling mirrors." Hilton also has a throw pillow printed with her own face on it.
And while it might seem like a stretch, it's actually not that far-fetched to think Hilton really was one of the first — if not the first — people to think of the concept of selfies. As W notes, The Simple Life premiered to more viewers than "the all-time highest ratings of The Hills and Keeping Up with the Kardashians combined." If she and Richie knew what reality TV audiences wanted, I totally believe she was ahead of the curve on the selfie trend, too. Plus, Hilton's always been an early tech adapter; the W profile features an image of her wearing a VR headset.
Still, even though the reality show is what helped make Hilton a household name, she's come a long way since then. Hilton now prefers to be called an entrepreneur, and she's hinted that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka.
"I hate when people call me a 'former reality star,'" Hilton told W. "I want to be known for my business and inventing a new wave."
