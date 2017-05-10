"I love seeing all of the looks on the runway inspired by me, the OG," Hilton reveals in the video as she talks through trend after trend: tracksuits, belts, miniskirts, bedazzling, and even those ubiquitous Uggs. But don't expect to see her out and about sporting the latter anytime soon. "Life's short," she quips, as she aughts-plains that skirts should always be the width of a belt. "Take risks," she adds. These are just a few of the many valuable life lessons and fashion virtues Hilton dishes out in the video.