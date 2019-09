Hi. Her name is Paris Hilton, and she's here to tell you that the 2000s were the hottest years in fashion history. The heiress turned pop culture icon stars in a video by W that, in less than (a very swift) two minutes, reminds you who the true queen of early aughts style is. ( Sorry, Kendall .) In the video, Hilton pretty much runs the gamut of all of the street style trends she — with a bit of help from sidekicks like Nicole Richie , Lindsay Lohan, and Britney Spears — unequivocally made mainstream with every trip to the gas station and Starbucks run. And boy, it's good.