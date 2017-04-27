Paris Hilton Talked Kim Kardashian & Starting Her Own Family

Great News star Nicole Richie isn't the only one moving on from The Simple Life. Paris Hilton is featured on the cover of this week's issue of ES Magazine, from the U.K.'s Evening Standard, and the star has a lot to say about growing up.
Hilton hinted that she might be want to start a family with boyfriend Chris Zylka, who currently stars on HBO's The Leftovers. "It's like the meaning of life to have your own family," Hilton told ES when asked about the possibility of having children. "And I'm happy that I waited to find the right person. I'm so in love. He's the man of my life. We're best friends."
Advertisement
And, if you're wondering, Hilton is apparently still in contact with Kim Kardashian, whose career she helped launch, back in the day. (Kardashian was once Hilton's personal assistant.) The pair were spotted together at Kris Jenner's holiday party last year, though they're not photographed together much these days. But it sounds like they're on good terms.
"We were texting a few weeks ago," Hilton told ES of herself and Kardashian. "I love Kim. Basically, we've been friends since we were born. I'm so proud of her and everything she's achieved. Her family is beautiful, the little boy and girl, and I'm really happy for her."
Do we detect some side-eye toward Kim and Kanye's family? It's a little weird that Hilton didn't name North and Saint West by name. Still, there could have been more to the interview that didn't make it into the final profile, so she might not have been shading her friend.
Hilton also discussed the Trump family in the interview. She told ES that Ivanka Trump was a childhood friend but that they haven't seen in other in "years." Hilton also hinted that she might not have voted in the 2016 presidential election, saying she was "in Mexico at the time and traveling."
The full interview is worth a read, if only for writer Charlotte Edwardes' subtle shade toward Hilton through the writeup. Check it out over at The Evening Standard.
Advertisement