The world is full of celebrities who look alike, from Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard to Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis. As eerie as it is to find stars who share the same face, the resemblance is all the more stunning when the pair in question is a parent and child. Mother-daughter duo Robin Wright and Dylan Frances Penn twinned so hard at the 2017 Emmys, it was hard to distinguish which one was the House of Cards nominee.
Penn, the 26-year-old model, actress and daughter of Wright and ex-husband Sean Penn, walked the red carpet alongside her mom, where both were dressed in long black gowns. With both women sharing the same blonde hair and high cheekbones, it's the kind of moment that would make even the most devout Netflix binger have to do a doubletake in order to identify Wright. (Spoiler: She's the one with the bangs.)
(Another person that Penn resembles with her flowing locks? Serena van der Woodsen, a.k.a. Blake Lively. Netflix, reboot Gossip Girl and get this girl an audition.)
Penn is hardly the first celebrity daughter that people have realized is a mirror image of her mother. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe made jaws drop when Phillippe stepped out on the red carpet looking nearly identical to the Big Little Lies star. Then there's fellow BLL star Zoë Kravitz, whose resemblance to her famous mom Lisa Bonet recently inspired them to pose together for a Calvin Klein ad. Even Suri Cruise is looking more and more like mom Katie Holmes everyday.
Of course, no matter the amount of mother-daughter twinning moments, the public will never cease to be amazed at how strong some Hollywood genes really are. I'm no scientist, but in the case of Wright and Penn, the strength may be maxed out.
