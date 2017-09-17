Regina King, queen of all things, revealed a major This Is Us spoiler on the Emmy Awards red carpet. The American Crime actress, who attended the awards for the heavily nominated show The Leftovers, directed an episode of the second season of the NBC show. So, what's going to happen in the second season of This is Us? According to King, the second season will feature the Big Three — Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — in a new decade.
"I need to know everything about the episode [that you directed]," E! presenter Jason Kennedy asked.
"One thing I can tell you without getting in trouble with NBC is that in my episode, you get to meet the big three in a decade that you've never seen them in before," King answered.
So far, This Is Us has shifted between three decades, for the most part: the 1980s, the early '90s, and the present. The '80s provide the backstory for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), while the early '90s showcase the childhood of the big three. The chronology of the show is now a hallmark of This Is Us — the show uses multiple timelines to allow the drama of the Pearson family to unfold slowly. It was also the major plot twist in the pilot; we thought we were watching a single timeline, until the final shot of the episode, which revealed two separate timelines, one of which took place in the '80s. (The pilot also featured a generous shot of Milo Ventimiglia's butt, which went semi-viral.)
Now, the only question is: What decade? The early '00s? Will we get to see the Big Three in Juicy Couture track suits and listening to Britney Spears? (Yes, please.)
King, for what it's worth, isn't just directing these days. The actress is also producing and starring in a new series for FX about a series of child murders that took place in Atlanta in the '70s. Watch the full clip of King at the Emmys, below.
