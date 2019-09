We can count on King to deliver a monumental performance. She is a great actress and knows how to tell powerful stories, even through the lens of adolescent cartoon boys . However, this story is important for a different reason. The Atlanta child murders were never thoroughly investigated. An Atlanta man by the name of Wayne Williams was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for two of the murders. The police assumed that Williams was responsible for the other 26 murders as well, but did not charge him, and closed their cases.