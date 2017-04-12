This show is following a wave of projects that are exploring the relationship between Black communities and the police. Over the past few years, mainstream news media has highlighted the violence that Black people experience at the hands of law enforcement. Shows like Rebel on BET and Fox's Shots Fired have popped up with a clear "bad guy with a badge." When bad things happen to Black people, our natural reaction in 2017 is to side-eye law enforcement. An unfortunate byproduct of this is that we remain sheathed in a cloak of criminality and suspicion. The question of why the police were involved in the first place can overshadow our humanity.