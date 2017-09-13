The world got a very intimate view when Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia first appeared on This Is Us. That's because NBC's family drama decided to show off Ventimiglia's bare butt in what has become the show's infamous birthday scene.
Getting that view of Jack Pearson was a jaw-dropper for This Is Us fans, who blew up the internet dishing about the OMG moment. One person who didn't see the scene as the big deal it very clearly was? This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
Fogelman, who told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't actually plan for the dad of three to be played by a super hot dude, admitted that he intended for Ventimiglia's nude scene to be more comical than steamy. After all, the scene did involve a very pregnant, very uncomfortable Rebecca (Mandy Moore) attempting to be sexy for her husband on his 36th birthday — right before her water broke.
Alas, Ventimiglia's butt totally stole the show.
"[The scene was supposed to be funny] in the way a shot of my butt would be funny," Fogelman admitted to THR. "I didn't imagine that that was going to be a thing that would blow up the internet. I joke about it a lot, but really, my initial conception of that character was that different."
Of course, once everyone got over Jack's naked butt making its debut in the pilot episode, the real question we wanted to know was how the Pearson patriarch met his untimely death. While there have been endless This Is Us theories, Fogelman admitted in a For Your Consideration panel in June that we'll get our biggest clue in season 2.
"The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle," Fogelman stated, before adding that we'll learn more details "over the course of the season."
We may not see Ventimiglia's butt in the season 2 premiere, but at least fans may start to get closure on the character.
