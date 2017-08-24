King, who became a household name playing Cuba Gooding Jr.'s wife in Jerry Maguire, won back-to-back Emmys for her roles on American Crime in 2015 and 2016, and she's up for a third this year. Somehow, she's simultaneously managed to build up her career as a TV director. She began in 2013 by directing an episode of Southland, in which she also starred, and has since helmed episodes of Being Mary Jane, Scandal, The Catch, Animal Kingdom, and Shameless. Clearly, she likes being the boss once in a while.