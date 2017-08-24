This Is Us hit plenty of milestones in its first season as it rapidly grew from object of curiosity to object of obsession to object of inevitable cries of disappointment at the season finale. Before it heads into season 2, the show has reached another marker of success: landing big stars to direct its episodes. According to Variety, Regina King is getting behind the camera for an episode that begins shooting this week.
King, who became a household name playing Cuba Gooding Jr.'s wife in Jerry Maguire, won back-to-back Emmys for her roles on American Crime in 2015 and 2016, and she's up for a third this year. Somehow, she's simultaneously managed to build up her career as a TV director. She began in 2013 by directing an episode of Southland, in which she also starred, and has since helmed episodes of Being Mary Jane, Scandal, The Catch, Animal Kingdom, and Shameless. Clearly, she likes being the boss once in a while.
“It’s an opportunity to be more involved in telling the story,” King told Variety last year. “Having a little more control — that might have something to do with it.”
In April ABC Studios announced King would produce and star in a series for FX based on the true story of the hunt for the man who murdered 28 children in Atlanta in the '70s. Compared to that, we could see how ordering the Pearsons around — even while they figure out their own little matters of life and death — might seem like a pretty good break.
