Beyoncé Gave The Most Heartfelt Speech To Hurricane Harvey Survivors

“I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home,” Beyoncé told the congregation. “I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here, and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."