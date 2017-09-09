Beyoncé Gave The Most Heartfelt Speech To Hurricane Harvey Survivors

Beyoncé came through with her promise to help out her hometown of Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey left the city flooded and many citizens homeless. On Friday, Entertainment Tonight reported that the legendary singer made an appearance at the city’s St. John’s Church, where she was joined her mum Tina Knowles and her beloved pastor, Rudy Rasmus, to encourage her local Houstonians with an inspiring speech about how much her home means to her.
“I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home,” Beyoncé told the congregation. “I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here, and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think what really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."
Advertisement
On the same day, her mum and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams also did their part by serving lunch to hundreds of people affected by the storm. Bey has also teamed up with A-list celebrities including George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and more for a one-hour telethon across multiple networks to raise money for those hurricane victims in need.
Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber and more have donated to the hurricane victims in need. Every little bit counts.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement