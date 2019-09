So, let's break it down: In terms of race, progress has been made, but it's still pretty dismal — especially when compared with its counterpart, the runways. At 30.4%, this season's campaigns saw a 5.9% increase in the use of nonwhite models, up from 24.5% in spring 2017. It's the highest record since the online publication began recording the data over two years ago (and, let's be real, probably ever). A most notable campaign that exemplifies this was Gucci's pre-fall advertisements, which featured an all-black cast. And Miu Miu's fall 2017 campaign, which saw a majority non-white lineup.