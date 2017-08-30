Here's How You Can Get A Free Lipstick From ColourPop TODAY

They say that nothing in life is free, but today — and for today only — ColourPop is proving that phrase wrong. That's right: You can get some brand-new, limited-edition products from the brand that churns out nail polish, highlighter, and liquid lipstick like clockwork... at absolutely no cost to you. (And we thought the news about ColourPop heading to Sephora was exciting.)
In honor of ColourPop reaching 5 million followers on Instagram, the company is celebrating the milestone by awarding its millions of fans with some complementary products. Five, to be exact. On Tuesday, ColourPop's marketing team, Jordyn Wynn and Sharon Pak, took some swatches on Snapchat, with a grab-bag teaser. The wide-range of shades from deep wine to shimmery champagne were so stunning — we'd be willing to pay full price. But luckily, we don't have to.
So what products can you get for free? One Lippie Stix in Fab Five, a $5 lip pencil that we've raved about before that's dark and berry-toned. For a more muted vibe, the bag includes an Ultra Matte Lip that is more of a dusty rose color. For shine-lovers, there's an Ultra Glossy Lip — a hybrid between a long-wearing lipstick and sheer gloss. Then, the Super Shock Highlighter, a shimmery, gold hue, and Super Shock Shadow, of the same shade variety, are also included. Both, a welcomed addition to any fall makeup haul.
To get your hands on the stuff, all you need to do is spend a little money (I know, there's always a catch). If you spend $10, you get one aformentioned product, free of charge. The more you spend, the more you'll get — spend $25, get 2; spend $40, you get 3, $40 for 4. If you spend $70 or more, all five products can be yours.
The deal is going on now exclusively at ColourPop so you might want to hop on that. There's one phrase we know to be true: Free stuff always goes fast.
