Unlike the super-shiny and sticky lip glosses from days of yore (long live Lancôme Juicy Tubes), I never have to worry about getting my hair stuck in my matte lipstick. While there are many amazing brands that offer them, I can't talk enough about ColourPop's Ultra Matte Lip colors. Not only is the brand crazy long-lasting, it's also a mere $6 bucks a pop. Now is as good a time as ever to fill up your cart at the online-exclusive retailer, because ColourPop is giving away new colors from its Ultra Matte collection for free.
Here's the scoop on this amazing sale, which began on December 2 and, according to the ColourPop website, will last as long as supplies do. Spend a certain amount on a variety of goodies on the site and you'll get a gratis full-sized Ultra Matte Lip.
The sale can get you up to four free lip colors, and, at press time, you can choose between four colors. The variety pack of color options should take you through any event you have to go to in the course of a week — and are actually named after weekdays. Monday is a beige pink, Wednesday is a raspberry, Thursday is a dark plum, and Saturday is a dark wine. (Of course, it's not day-of-the-week underwear, so feel free to wear a Monday on a Friday.)
You will have to drop some money in order to score your freebies, however. Spending $10 will get you your first free lip color, $25 will get you your second, $40 will score you your third, and $50 will allow you to round out your entire collection. Though it's unclear whether or not you will be able to buy these new colors outside of the sale, for now, these Ultra Mattes are sale-exclusive.
It's not too hard to fill your cart up with affordable ColourPop stuff: in addition to its celebrated lip collections, the site also boasts eyebrow pencils, eyeshadow pots, and sculpting sticks for all of your contouring needs — all at reasonable prices. An eyeshadow pot, for example, will run you a mere $5.
A sale this good won't last. I promise I won't judge if you score yourself a holiday gift.
Here's the scoop on this amazing sale, which began on December 2 and, according to the ColourPop website, will last as long as supplies do. Spend a certain amount on a variety of goodies on the site and you'll get a gratis full-sized Ultra Matte Lip.
The sale can get you up to four free lip colors, and, at press time, you can choose between four colors. The variety pack of color options should take you through any event you have to go to in the course of a week — and are actually named after weekdays. Monday is a beige pink, Wednesday is a raspberry, Thursday is a dark plum, and Saturday is a dark wine. (Of course, it's not day-of-the-week underwear, so feel free to wear a Monday on a Friday.)
You will have to drop some money in order to score your freebies, however. Spending $10 will get you your first free lip color, $25 will get you your second, $40 will score you your third, and $50 will allow you to round out your entire collection. Though it's unclear whether or not you will be able to buy these new colors outside of the sale, for now, these Ultra Mattes are sale-exclusive.
It's not too hard to fill your cart up with affordable ColourPop stuff: in addition to its celebrated lip collections, the site also boasts eyebrow pencils, eyeshadow pots, and sculpting sticks for all of your contouring needs — all at reasonable prices. An eyeshadow pot, for example, will run you a mere $5.
A sale this good won't last. I promise I won't judge if you score yourself a holiday gift.
Advertisement