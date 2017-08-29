“I was scared to come to Paradise because of the backlash I got from The Bachelor. There are these different cliques that form within the girl group. When we were there filming [The Bachelor], I didn't really feel super left out. I had girls I was close with, and I got along with everyone for the most part. Then, as the show was airing, we see who gets popular and who doesn't. And most of the girls kinda go toward who was popular. That's who they wanna surround themselves with and who they associate themselves with, even if they disagree with what was shown on the show, or if they disagreed when they were there filming. I was scared to go to Paradise thinking that they would try to start drama with me. I was scared that I would be doing everything alone and that they'd be taking shots and doing all this stuff together, and I'd be totally irrelevant and miserable. Thankfully, that didn't turn out to be my experience at all, so I'm really grateful that I took that chance and went and actually tried it.”