Bachelor In Paradise is like the Wild Wild West of this particular franchise — there aren't too many rules. There is, however, a rose ceremony every other episode. (Although, with how things have played out in the most recent season of The Bachelorette, maybe we'll never see a rose ceremony.) The show is stacked such that every week, there will be a gender disparity. The gender that's of the smaller number will then hand out roses. This isn't The Bachelorette; each person gets one rose. For example, the first episode features eight women and 12 men. The women hand out the roses, which means that eight contestants will receive roses and four men will go home.