Here's Why You Won't Be Seeing Reputation At The Grammys

Taylor Swift is the proud owner of ten Grammy awards, an honor she shares with artists like Chaka Khan and Bonnie Raitt. With her new album, Reputation, Swift will certainly be hoping for a nod or two from the prestigious academy. Unfortunately, it's going to be a few years before she can get it.
Reputation is set to come out on November 10th, 2017, but the 60th Grammy Awards cutoff is September 30th. The awards show only considers music put out between certain dates. This year, it's October 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2017. So, while albums like Lorde's Melodrama and Jay-Z's 4:44 are up for nomination, Swift's winter album won't be eligible until 2019.
That may be a bummer for some fans, but there is a bright side. Her single, "Look What You Made Me Do," can still be nominated even if her album can't. Since she's been nominated for Record and Song of the Year multiple times already, we'll probably still catch Taylor Swift at the 2018 Grammy awards. And if she takes an award home, it'll just be less to carry a year from then.
The long waiting period between album release and awards recognition seems kind of odd, but we bet that Swift has a lot of surprises in store. She spent nearly a week building up to her single's release. We can only imagine the slow burn she's planning for the rest of the album. Plus, registration to get tickets for her upcoming tour has already begun. Something tells us we won't have forgotten Reputation by the time the 61st Grammy Awards roll around.
Taylor Swift has never had to worry about Grammy nominations before, and she isn't going to start. As for right now, she has a different awards show on her mind. The singer will premiere her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" at the MTV Video Music Award this Sunday.
