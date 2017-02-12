When the nominations for this year's Grammy Awards came out in early December, the Internet had only two questions it wanted answered: who was going to help Beyonce carry all those Grammys home and who on earth was Sturgill Simpson? Queen Bey literally made history this year when her 9 nominations catapulted her to an overall record-breaking 62 noms, more than any other woman in history. Oh, and on top of that she is slated to perform while pregnant with twins. It's bound to be the most talked about performance of the night. Rihanna, Kanye West, and Drake are not far behind themselves, with 8 nominations each. Throw Adele and Justin Bieber into the mix and you have a showdown between music's biggest stars. But don't expect to see all of them there, West is boycotting the show. Here's a list of the categories, with the winners bolded. We'll be updating with the winners throughout the night for each category.
Album of the year:
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor's Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson Record of the year:
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots Song of the year:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham) Best new artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak Best pop vocal album:
25— Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best rock performance:
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don't Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots Best rock song:
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect) Best rock album:
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty — Cage the Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death of a Bachelor — Panic! at the Disco
Weezer — Weezer Best alternative music album:
22, a Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead Best R&B performance:
“Turnin' Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
“Cranes In the Sky” — Solange
