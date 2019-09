When the nominations for this year's Grammy Awards came out in early December, the Internet had only two questions it wanted answered: who was going to help Beyonce carry all those Grammys home and who on earth was Sturgill Simpson ? Queen Bey literally made history this year when her 9 nominations catapulted her to an overall record-breaking 62 noms, more than any other woman in history. Oh, and on top of that she is slated to perform while pregnant with twins. It's bound to be the most talked about performance of the night. Rihanna, Kanye West, and Drake are not far behind themselves, with 8 nominations each. Throw Adele and Justin Bieber into the mix and you have a showdown between music's biggest stars. But don't expect to see all of them there, West is boycotting the show. Here's a list of the categories, with the winners bolded. We'll be updating with the winners throughout the night for each category.