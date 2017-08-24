Ryan McCartan's Fans Think Dove Cameron Is Taking All The Credit For Their Song

Breakups are never easy — especially when your ex is also someone with whom you had a close working relationship. Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan's joint musical venture, The Girl and the Dreamcatcher, came to an end when their romantic relationship did. Now some of McCartan's fans think that Cameron is taking all the credit for their shared song.
What's the protocol for sharing creative credit with your ex-fiancé? Whatever it is, Twitter is convinced that Cameron did not follow it.
Here's what happened: "Glowing in the Dark," a track that the former Liv and Maddie co-stars released in 2016 before ending their engagement later that year, was used on Monday night during an ABC broadcast of the eclipse. Naturally, both Cameron and McCartan were stoked — but their respective reactions divided fans.
"So grateful our song was used on ABC in honor of such a momentous occasion! #thegirlandthedreamcatcher #glowinginthedark #SolarEclipse17," tweeted McCartan.
However, it was Cameron's response — which seemingly ignored McCartan's contribution to the track — that made Twitter take note.
"Def never thought a song of mine would be used as the theme for a once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon #glowinginthedark #SolarEclipse17," tweeted the Descendants star.
Twitter was soon flooded with comments supporting McCartan's inclusive tweet — and shading Cameron for using the term "song of mine" instead of "song of ours."
YES u said OUR.. unlike other people! Oh my god i love u and im so proud of u???❤— Lena Cirkovic (@LenaCirkovic) August 21, 2017
this is why we love you, keep in mind he said OUR song not MY song like @DoveCameron— a0ife|6 (@sabsxgrande) August 22, 2017
Yes @ryanmccartan a duo takes 2 it's just as much your song as it is @DoveCameron No hate I love you both but I'm just saying ??— Karen Garcia (@KarenG_15164) August 23, 2017
I literally was confused cuz she's talking like the song was all hers??♀️— ز (@zaraqml) August 21, 2017
it's you and Ryan's? Remember?he was the love of your life back then?— a0ife|6 (@sabsxgrande) August 22, 2017
The so-called drama does feel a tad ridiculous. Cameron's not claiming that she wrote or performed the song alone — and "Glowing in the Dark" is just as much one of her songs as it is McCartan's track. It's likely awkward enough that the pair is forever linked by their musical history — especially considering Cameron is now in a serious relationship with her Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty — so maybe the actress was just trying to be as low-key about the moment as possible.
Let's stop trying to make a feud between McCartan and Cameron happen. Clearly these two have moved on to new relationships and exciting solo projects. (McCartan recently starred in Fox's Rocky Horror adaptation, and Cameron has a film with Jennifer Aniston in the works.) A word choice in a tweet does not mean there's any bad blood here, so please: Let these Disney Channel exes live.
