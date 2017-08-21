This Descendants star's new movie will unite her with our favorite "friend."
According to Deadline, Dove Cameron will star alongside Jennifer Aniston in upcoming YA movie Dumplin, and it sounds like the perfect opportunity.
Dumplin, based on the 2015 novel by Julie Murphy, stars Aniston as a former beauty queen whose rebellious daughter Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) joins a local pageant to spite her. However, Willowdean's move ends up being the driving force behind a group of misfits finding their own place in the beauty pageant circuit.
Right now it's unclear who Cameron will play, but it seems likely that her role will be within the pageant world. Will she be an outcast who finds a way to shine on the pageant stage, thanks to Willowdean's influence? Or will she be one of the born-and-bred pageant contestants shocked to find the teenagers joining her ranks?
While this will be Cameron's first time playing a pageant girl (assuming she's a part of that particular plot, of course), she has starred as prim-and-proper Amber Von Tussle in NBC's Hairspray Live! back in December of 2016. That musical background — Cameron also recently starred in Mamma Mia! at The Hollywood Bowl, and is a singer in her own right — will come in handy for Dumplin, which has been described as a "musical comedy."
The former Liv & Maddie star may be best known for her work on the Disney Channel, but her big screen leap sounds like one worth taking. Whatever her role, I think it's safe to say that this won't be Cameron's first time joining a Hollywood A-lister like Aniston in a movie. In fact, for Cameron, it looks like just the beginning.
