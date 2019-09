NBC piped another hit Broadway musical onto small screens across America tonight with Hairspray Live!Unlike its first two outings — the equally underwhelming Sound of Music and Peter Pan (remember Allison Williams dangling from a wire?) — Hairspray Live! proved that the network has found its theater legs. (The third time was the charm with last year's dynamite broadcast of The Wiz.)Harvey Fierstein's 2002 Broadway musical Hairspray (adapted from John Waters' 1988 film, and later made into the 2007 Zac Efron vehicle) feels even timelier in 2016 than producers may have expected. Its themes of healing racial divisions and of underdogs banding together couldn't be more relevant after this roller coaster of a year. And director Kenny Leon (a Tony-winning Broadway vet) made those resonances clear throughout, shedding light and casting shadows to show how much and how little has changed since the '60s.Newcomer Maddie Baillio starred as Tracy Turnblad, a chubby, sunny teenager in Baltimore who just wants to dance on TV, and bring everyone of all walks on stage with her. Spoiler alert: She succeeds, and the results are pretty damn magical. To a fan-favorite score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Tracy finds a way to bring her whole community together when their divides seem insurmountable. We could all use a dose of her moxie.Here were the 10 biggest highlights from the live show.The "Break Free" singer played Tracy Turnblad's dweeby sidekick Penny Pingleton with wide eyes and breathy wonder. If she seemed tentative at times, it worked for her spazy character, whose head is always in the clouds. Grande was a pint-size vision in plaid, low-key working it in every scene — until she was carried into the finale wearing a shimmery emerald-green minidress and knee-high white patent-leather stiletto boots (!).