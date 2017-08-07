Distance can't get Dove Cameron and boyfriend Thomas Doherty down. These two find a way to make it work, no matter what continent they're residing on.
Cameron, who recently starred in the Hollywood Bowl's production of Mamma Mia, reconnected with her boyfriend when she went to visit him on the set of his upcoming movie High Strung: Free Dance in Romania. Whoever is running the official Twitter account for the movie is clearly as obsessed with the couple as we are, because they couldn't help but share a goofy moment between the two Descendants 2 co-stars.
".@thomasadoherty & @dovecameron steal scene from @HarryJarv @alitomineek @jsinclairevans
#highstrungfreedance #highstrungmovie," tweeted the account, followed by a video of the two actors strutting their stuff.
In true Hollywood fashion, Cameron met her significant other when Doherty joined the Descendants sequel as Captain Hook's son Harry. Their chemistry was so palpable onscreen that the pair was forced to come up with a romantic backstory for their characters. The actress told J-14 that "Mal actually dated Harry Hook before dating Ben [Mal's boyfriend, who is played by Mitchell Hope]. So that was each of their first loves, which is kind of funny. She was the baddest girl and he was the baddest guy. It was sort of like a Johnny [Depp] and Winona [Ryder] thing. They were madly in love," Cameron confirmed to the outlet.
"Madly in love" also describes Cameron and Doherty. At least, according to what the former Liv & Maddie actress revealed in a recent interview.
"We’re super in love and stuff," Cameron told Access Hollywood before adding that Doherty was "the love of her life." Umm, swoon?
One thing we shouldn't expect from this relationship? A song. Though Cameron told Teen Vogue that she's working on her own music, she told JustJared she tends not to write from personal experiences. "I know that every songwriter in the world is like, my personal experiences. I’ve tried to do that, but they all just end up sounding like really ridiculous. They get too wordy," she revealed to the outlet.
Cameron may not be writing a love song for Doherty anytime soon, but it's clear they'll always find other ways to connect — like crossing oceans to visit one another.
