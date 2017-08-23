If 2016 was the year of, like, realizing things, 2017 is the year of Hills babies. So many stars from the hit reality TV show have gotten pregnant or had their baby this year. The next to fall in line are Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley.
The Wahlers have been chronicling their pregnancy journey on Instagram for Hills fans everywhere to see. All of it leads up to Monday August 21st, when their daughter, Delilah Ray Wahler, was born.
"We are so unbelievably in love!" they said. "We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much."
They also said that Wahler has been doing great and “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.” So far, Delilah is a total "daddy's girl."
Jason and Ashley Wahler announced their pregnancy back in February, right around the time fellow Hills alum Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port announced theirs. Since then, they've both given birth. Conrad to a beautiful boy named Liam and Port to her little guy, Sonny. In April, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed that they had a baby boy on the way, too. Delilah will have at least one girl to hang out with, though. Audrina Patridge's daughter, Kirra, turned 1 in June. At this point, we're ready for a reality show just about the babies.
We couldn't be more glad to hear that the Wahler's new addition is healthy and happy. Although she's a Newport Beach girl, we can't help but say: "Hey there, Delilah. What's it like in New York City?"
She'll get it one day.
