The Draper-Underwood influence becomes clear the further you get into White Gold. At one point, Vincent tries to explain his retail philosophy to his underlings, Brian Fitzpatrick (James Buckley) and Martin Lavender (Joe Thomas). "We always sell our windows at one price — a fair price. Sometimes over, sometimes under, but always one price." This already sounds like one of Don's more drunken pitches or a less-logical Underwood monologue. The kicker syncs the entire deal when Lavender points out it's impossible to go give customers different quotes and still sell things at "one price." Vincent agrees, saying, "No, but it sounds good, doesn't it?" It's hard to tell if I'm hearing more Upper East Side Bass or Madison Avenue Draper in that moment.