Ed Westwick, an actor who is never not auditioning to play Batman, is starring in a new show on ABC called Wicked City . It premiered last night. It is...not good. Actually, if someone told me the show was supposed to be a parody of every serial killer-profiling and cop show ever, I'd think it was excellent, and I'd want to tell the creators what a great job they've done of nailing the overblown tone and dialogue of shows like Criminal Minds and Law & Order: SVU.Unfortunately, Wicked City is 100% not a satire. It is a dramatic series in which Westwick plays Kent, a serial killer preying on women in 1982 Los Angeles. The show is chock-full of disposable females. If a woman doesn't die, she's only there to service a male character's story line. I don't think two female characters speak to one another the entire time, so don't even utter the words "Bechdel test." The show's gratuitous violence toward women is obscene. It's shocking that this show made it on the air in 2015, when viewers have protested the use of violence on shows like Game of Thrones First and foremost, there's Kent's methodology for murder. He likes to meet a woman at a hopping club on the Sunset Strip called Whisky a Go Go. Before they leave together, he calls a radio station to dedicate a song to her. He drives her to a secluded spot overlooking the city, then has her attempt to perform fellatio on him. He fails to get hard (as we later learn, he can only achieve an erection from necrophilia), and she comments on this, which is usually around the time when the radio plays the song he's dedicated to her. She's so touched when she hears the announcer say her name that she goes down on Kent again, and while she's doing this, he removes a knife from behind the visor and stabs her to death.After she's dead, the order of operations is a little unclear, but it's confirmed by police that at some point Kent does all of the following: has sex with the woman's corpse, puts it on ice, drains it of blood, removes the head, and dumps the body in a location familiar to the police. In the pilot episode, it's the same spot where the Hillside Strangler (another L.A. serial killer) left his first victim.That serial killers are creatures of routine is a well-documented fact. You can read about their habits on Wikipedia . You can watch Criminal Minds, a show entirely dedicated to profiling and catching them. Our society is fascinated with them — that's undeniable — but there's no need for pop culture to keep glamorizing their behavior, especially in the form of another charismatic male whose M.O. is to murder women and dispose of them — but not before performing necrophilia and exsanguination. Kent is especially disturbing given that in the world of Wicked City, he's just the next in a long line of serial murderers who continue to make Los Angeles unsafe for females to exist.Also, he just wants attention. That much is clear from his pursuit of a reporter named Karen (Taissa Farmiga), whom he starts tipping off as to when he's going to strategically leave disembodied heads in boxes for the police to find. Oh, but Kent? Se7en did it first. And better Even the detectives assigned to investigate the case, Jack (Jeremy Sisto) and Paco (Gabriel Luna), see the latest murdered woman in L.A. as nothing more than a part of their own stories. "To me, this girl is a victim. To you, she's a step up [in your career]," Jack tells Paco. "She's both," Paco answers. Murders are career-making when you're a male cop. Solve one and you get promoted.Jack and Paco are also quick to form a profile of their perp. Jack decides that he has real "anger issues towards women," which means "his mommy didn't give him enough attention, so now he cuts their heads off." To which Paco replies, "Aside from the head-cutting, that could be anyone." Um, I'd like to think that most men aren't walking around with such intense anger toward women that they're on the brink of cutting our heads off — and that most men don't think their mothers were so neglectful that they'd like to cut their heads off, but only occasionally entertain fantasies of doing so. Then again, I like to see the best in people.In interviews, Wicked City's creators and stars have repeatedly defended the show's violence. "[I]t’s not going to be shock-value kind of murders," Jeremy Sisto told Variety . "I think audiences are going to be surprised on how much they get behind these killers at times." Farmiga echoed Sisto, going so far as to say, "You have your own opinion of these people, and maybe you’ll fall in love with the killer because he’s not a bad guy."Are you for real, creators and cast of Wicked City?I can assure you that I am not going to be falling in love with Kent.Of course, there's a twist! Kent meets a woman named Betty (Erika Christensen). Right when she's unsuccessfully going down on him to the dulcet sounds of Joan Jett's " Crimson & Clover ," her pager goes off. It's the babysitter; her kids need her to come home. It turns out Betty is a single mother, and Kent was raised by a single mother. Suddenly, he doesn't want to murder Betty. Kent is a serial killer with principles, you see. He's all for attempted fellatio, stabbing, necrophilia, decapitation, and exsanguination, but he will not murder a single mother. You have to draw lines in the sand somewhere.