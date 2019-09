Unbeknownst to Bigger, he joins an army of men sporting scruffier looks after heartbreak (see Ben Affleck in the months following his split announcement ) or trying times (like Scott Disick after rehab ). "After a breakup, people can go through a host of changes. They may experience changes in their perceptions of themselves and others. They may 'try on' different versions of themselves in order to understand and reflect on what's occurred over the course of the relationship and within themselves," Matthew Childs , Psy.D., tells R29. "Perhaps some men grow beards as a way of finding a new way of being, looking for new ways to see themselves and others, or maybe simply as change of pace. A man whose partner didn't like beards may grow one now that he has the chance."