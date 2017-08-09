Eric Bigger Doesn't Have Great Things To Say About Rachel Lindsay

Eric Bigger isn't letting the past go anytime soon.
The Bachelorette runner-up has been giving interviews after the show's finale aired on Monday, and he's not exactly speaking highly of Rachel (or the Bachelor franchise). In a new interview with Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their podcast, Eric criticized Rachel Lindsay for wanting a proposal.
"Rachel put herself in a bind from saying 'I want a proposal.' So she held herself accountable in a place where I think it was pride," Eric said during his appearance on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "Her pride wouldn't let her not do what she wanted to do, and that was she wanted a proposal, and Peter didn't want that. So if it wasn't a proposal, then you're out, which I get... Sometimes it's hard, it's really hard. She made her decision, and she's off to the races, but I just think if she never would've said, 'I want a proposal,' and made that the priority, she would've been okay."
His words echo what Peter Kraus said during his conversation with Rachel in the finale. At the time, Peter said that Rachel was settling for winner Bryan Abasolo because she wanted to get engaged.
Excuse us, Eric and Peter, but getting engaged is kinda the whole point of the Bachelor franchise. And you both knew that going in!
Eric also called Bryan a "rebound" choice.
"I love him … but I felt bad for him. It seemed like he was a rebound," Eric said of Bryan. "I could be wrong, but that's what it looked like in my eyes, and maybe the feelings they had for each other is different from what I see. But man, it was tough."
In an interview with Us Weekly published yesterday, Eric said he knew Bryan would win Rachel's Bachelorette season when she bought him the watch in Geneva.
