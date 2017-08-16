Apparently, Westeros Is Full Of Beliebers

When they're in character on Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner tend to be pretty serious (and, often, miserable). But in the preview for the Game of Thrones cast's Carpool Karaoke episode, we get to see a very different side of the Stark sisters.
In the preview clip, Williams and Turner sing Justin Bieber's "Sorry," before launching into a heartfelt rendition of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."
The clip is only 32 seconds long, but it's better than nothing. We've been waiting for the Game of Thrones cast's Carpool Karaoke episode to air since it was first teased all the way back in March.
Given Turner and Williams' love for goofing around together, it shouldn't come as a surprise that there's also a prank involved in the clip. The Stark sisters climbed into what looks like a Game of Thrones exhibit to surprise a group of fans.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a spinoff of James Corden's famous Late Late Show sketch. Episodes of the new series are added to Apple Music each week. The new show only debuted on August 8, so the Stark sisters are some of the show's earliest guest performers.
Apple Music also added two episodes of the show this week. Those featured Alicia Keys and John Legend in one episode, and Metallica and Billy Eichner in the other. (And yes — that latter one is definitely a pairing we didn't expect.)
STARKpool Karaoke? Lane of Thrones?@SophieT and @Maisie_Williams from @GameOfThrones are shooting a #CarpoolKaraoke for @applemusic! ??? pic.twitter.com/hmJjRqBlnc— Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) March 12, 2017
The full Carpool Karaoke episode with Williams and Turner isn't available on Apple Music yet, but we can't help but point out that the actresses didn't choose an Ed Sheeran song to perform. How would Westeros' favorite pop star feel about that?
