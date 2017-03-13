They don't have cars in Westeros, but it doesn't matter: Carpool Karaoke is finally getting a Game of Thrones makeover.
That's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, FYI. Apple Music is turning James Corden's popular Late Late Show sketch into a full-blown TV show, and two big stars are already lined up: Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Arya and Sansa Stark.
The costars and real-life pals shared the news while in Austin for SXSW, where it was announced that Ed Sheeran will be making a Game of Thrones cameo this season, which will return in July.
STARKpool Karaoke? Lane of Thrones?@SophieT and @Maisie_Williams from @GameOfThrones are shooting a #CarpoolKaraoke for @applemusic! ??? pic.twitter.com/hmJjRqBlnc— Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) March 12, 2017
"We're about to do Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music," Williams revealed in a video posted on Twitter.
The onscreen sisters didn't give any hints as to which songs they'd be singing, but we've got some guesses. Clearly, the Game of Thrones theme song has to be included. Turner's currently dating DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, so having him hop in the backseat seems like a given. Williams is also apparently a big Ed Sheeran fan (hence his cameo), so brace yourself for a "Shape of You" singalong. We would also not be mad if Jon Snow (Kit Harington) showed up to perform his ode to Ygritte, "Wildling," again.
Music aside, we're mostly just pumped to see Turner and Williams interact with one another. The English actresses are known for delivering excellent banter on social media, so seeing it all unfold in the flesh, in a car, seems like a huge win. Ride or die indeed.
They're not the only famous folks lined up for the series. Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Eichner, Shaquille O'Neal, John Cena, John Legend, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, R. Kelly, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Michael Strahan, Big Sean, Jeff Gordon, Will Smith, and Chelsea Handler will also be slipping into the passenger seat. An official air date has not yet been announced.
