If you recall, back in season 1 — yeah, it's been that long — Arya told her pet wolf to run for the hills, lest it meet the same fate as her sister's pup, Lady. Since that episode, fans have wondered where the direwolf has been, what she's been up to, and if she would ever come back. It looks like we're in for a heartfelt reunion in season 7, given that Arya probably misses her pet as much as we do.