Game of Thrones fans know not to get too attached to their favorite characters. Death comes quick and heavy on the HBO series, so someone that holds a special place in your heart may be gone in just a few episodes. Are you holding a torch for a specific Stark or Lannister? Well, you know how that goes. But it looks like a beloved character from the past may be set to make a return to the series in season 7 — and it's a real throwback.
BuzzFeed reports that Instagram has been rife with information about the new season. But the site isn't just looking at the stars' social media accounts. By taking a peek at some of the production team's IG galleries, BuzzFeed is pretty certain that Nymeria, Arya Stark's direwolf, is set to return. First, BuzzFeed noticed that Maisie Williams' geotagged a few snapshots to Calgary, Canada, and its surrounding environs. What else is in Calgary? Other than great hockey and poutine, it's home base for Instinct Animals for Film. That's the company that GoT contracts for trained wolves. Are you seeing the connection yet?
Culling additional information from GoT fansite Watchers on the Wall, all clues lead to a comeback from Nymeria. After all, she's the only Stark direwolf left. Watchers on the Wall even provided a side-by-side shot of old Nymeria alongside a similar-looking wolf.
If you recall, back in season 1 — yeah, it's been that long — Arya told her pet wolf to run for the hills, lest it meet the same fate as her sister's pup, Lady. Since that episode, fans have wondered where the direwolf has been, what she's been up to, and if she would ever come back. It looks like we're in for a heartfelt reunion in season 7, given that Arya probably misses her pet as much as we do.
