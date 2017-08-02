While we've been waiting six long seasons for the Stark sisters to reunite on Game Of Thrones, Carpool Karaoke might just beat it to the punch. A promo for the first season of the Late Late Show spinoff, which comes to Apple Music on August 8, teases a whole host of celebrity guests, but none that GoT fans are more excited about than Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.
Amongst other stars like John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande, Williams and Turner, who play Arya and Sansa Stark on the HBO series, can be seen grooving out in the front seats of the car, as well as frolicking together up some stairs. The show itself promises sing-alongs and adventures, so we're excited to see what the actresses get up to.
Advertisement
While two BFFs only appear in the video for just a few seconds total, it's already clear that their episode will be the inspiration for many memes to come. After all, the duo has already inspired countless #FriendshipGoals with their banter on Twitter, which often includes other fans getting in on the fun.
"I feel like I have the world’s biggest family," she told the outlet. "When you’re in the public eye, for every one positive comment, you get ten negative. So that’s definitely been tricky to deal with… but the support system has been the greatest thing for me."
Kit Harington, who plays her brother Jon Snow on the series, has also become a close friend.
"We cried together, Kit and I," Turner continued. "One of my biggest bonding moments was definitely when Kit and I just kind of sat in one our hotel rooms just talking about like, ‘Are you okay? How’s everything?’ We just kind of check up on each other occasionally, and that always means a lot."
Come to think of it, if Harington wanted to join the BFFs on their upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, we would not turn it down.
Advertisement