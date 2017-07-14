The Stark family has got each other's backs on-screen and off. When Sophie Turner was asked about her bond with her TV siblings Kit Harington and Maisie Williams, she couldn't help but gush. “I feel like I have the world’s biggest family,” Turner told People. “When you’re in the public eye, for every one positive comment, you get ten negative. So that’s definitely been tricky to deal with… but the support system has been the greatest thing for me.”
The now 21-year-old Turner first auditioned for the show when she was just 12, and having people of her same age on-set was a saving grace. But she didn't realize that it was more than a working relationship until they all “started going to each other’s parties when we weren’t shooting.” The family that stays together, parties together, right?
Advertisement
Well, not exactly, since Turner admitted it was "kind of weird" at first. “But, yeah, knowing that we want to hang out with each other outside of the show," she said, "that’s probably the biggest bonding moment.”
While Turner and her on-screen sister Williams have become the definition of real life sister goals with their adorable Twitter back and forths, Turner's relationship with Harington has also blossomed IRL. Sometimes over a box of tissues.
“We cried together, Kit and I," Turner admitted to People. "One of my biggest bonding moments was definitely when Kit and I just kind of sat in one our hotel rooms just talking about like, ‘Are you okay? How’s everything?’ We just kind of check up on each other occasionally, and that always means a lot.”
Knowing all that adorableness, it must have been hard for Turner and Harington to film season 7, returning July 16, with their characters at odds. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harington warned that "there is definite tension between them right from the first scene." This is despite the fact that when we last saw the (sort of) siblings they were trying to call a truce in the name of Winterfell. One that apparently isn't going to last.
"There are the same problems," Harington said. "She questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling.”
Advertisement
While we may have to choose between Team Sansa and Team Jon Snow, we'll always be fans of Turner and Harington being BFFs long after GOT is said and done.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement