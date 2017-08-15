Winky Lux is taking its popular matte formula, which already exists in a distinct packaging that resemble capsule pills, and shrinking it by half. In fact, these tubes look a lot like the beauty supplements we already take — that's how small they are. The Mini Lip Pill Kit is perfect for the beauty beginner looking to test out a range of shades in a cream-to-matte formula. It's like having a new lipstick for each work day of the week: You can pick from five shades, including Meow (pink), Pippy (mauve), Royal (purple), City (plum), and Heart (red).