That excited, giddy feeling you get when you see a small object that is so adorable you just want to squeeze it is called cute aggression. And while it's usually in relation to furry barnyard animals or kittens, we think people might experience the same as soon as they lay eyes on Winky Lux's Mini Lip Pill Kit.
The cosmetic brand is already Gen-Z's answer to fast beauty, with products that are quirky and whimsical, yet effective. Take its flower-infused lip balms released last year, which were just as pretty in the tube as the pH-adjusted color was on your lips. Or its liquid lipsticks that managed to be hydrating without budging for a full day. Now, the company is at it again with this miniature set of matte lipsticks.
Winky Lux is taking its popular matte formula, which already exists in a distinct packaging that resemble capsule pills, and shrinking it by half. In fact, these tubes look a lot like the beauty supplements we already take — that's how small they are. The Mini Lip Pill Kit is perfect for the beauty beginner looking to test out a range of shades in a cream-to-matte formula. It's like having a new lipstick for each work day of the week: You can pick from five shades, including Meow (pink), Pippy (mauve), Royal (purple), City (plum), and Heart (red).
If you want in, the set is going live this morning for just $16. Consider it your official reminder to switch up your beauty look — one that won't take up the majority of your vanity table.
