When you've taken over the modeling world by age 20, what else is there left to do? In Bella Hadid's case, it's time for a career change. The model has recently confessed that modeling isn't her end-all-be-all. She'd much rather be on the silver screen.
At only 20 years old, Bella Hadid has already made herself a household name. She's been modeling since before she was a legal adult and it's paid off. Even though it's what she knows, there's one career that she sees herself falling in love with: acting.
“I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better,” she said.
In the meantime, she's using modeling as a way to really kick-start "a better platform to do bigger things in the world," like having an acting career.
“I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just [a thing] to become more famous,” she continues. “I was 100% independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my a** off for two years.”
She's sure to bring that fire and determination to her acting jobs, too. As an actress, Hadid would be following in the footsteps of other models who made the switch. She's in pretty great company with Cara Delevingne, Tyra Banks, and Mila Jovovich, to name a few.
It might be a while until we see Bella Hadid in a new movie, but until then, there's always her Fendi ads, which also feature her big sister, Gigi. Hadid is also the face of Max Mara's newest campaign.
