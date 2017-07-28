Celebrities of all kinds have made the decision to keep their kids off of social media. But with the paparazzi's prying eyes dying for a peek, many are forced to preempt tabloid scoops. Tyra Banks is just another protective parents in a long list, which includes names like Beyonce and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
So, when Banks randomly posted the first photo of her 18 month old son, York Bank-Asla (daddy is fashion photographer Erik Asla), everyone was stoked. The little guy is a serious looker and it was the public's first real look at the toddler.
Turns out, the supermodel didn't really want us to see that photo. She explained why she felt the need to post it on Late Night With Seth Meyers this Thursday.
Advertisement
"It wasn't so much that I was itching for the world to see him," Banks confesses.
While on a father's day adventure with her own dad and her son, Banks was caught by paparazzi. She did her best to hide York, but was terrified that they took a photo.
"I pull over the gas station after they get the shot, I text his dad and I'm like, 'I've got to put this picture out before the paparazzi," Banks explains. "I don't want them to make money off our child and have the first picture.' So, I posted the damn picture."
As good as her plan was, it didn't exactly work out in her favor.
"The next day, there ain't no paparazzi pictures, 'cause mama knew how to hide that camera. She's a supermodel for a reason!" she jokes. "And so now his picture is out there and I didn't need it to be!"
After going over a year without the public seeing her son, Banks easily could have gone longer if it wasn't for the paparazzi. Although she kind of regrets having Instagram trigger finger, it's much better that she got to present him to the world than a random magazine.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement